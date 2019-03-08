|
|
Joan Mary Springer
Sequim, WA
It is with great sorrow to announce that after a brief illness, Joan Mary Springer, of Sequim, WA has passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 5, 2019.
Joan was born on September 13, 1936, in Buffalo, New York, daughter of Victoria (Tobey) and Louis Mueller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carolyn, brother James, and treasured son, Thomas. Survived by former spouse, James Springer Sr. of AL, children, James Springer Jr. (Melissa) of MD, Mary Safreed (Carroll) of WA, (Colleen Quinlan) of NY, sisters, Victoria Mueller Anstead of NY, (Diane Mueller) of OH, 6 loving grandchildren, her beloved pet Yoshii, and many family and friends in the U.S. and Canada.
Memorial masses are being planned in WA and NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joan's name to Autism Speaks - Columbus, 470 Glenmont Avenue, Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 8, 2019