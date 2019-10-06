|
Joan Workman Jencks
Joan was born in Amarillo, Texas, on December 11, 1928. She died in Port Orchard, WA on Sept. 17, 2019, Her family moved to California in 1938. She went to USC and majored in History, eventually receiving her Master's degree. She taught for 32 years at College of Marin, in Marin County, California. She retired in 2000 and moved to Port Orchard to be near her daughter, Lynn, and son-in-law, Brian Collins. After 9/11/2001, she was inspired to volunteer in Manchester Elementary School teacher Ann Giantvalley's 6th grade classes, and for about ten years, appeared weekly as "The History Lady", with slide lectures on a variety of topics of interest to the students. Joan had many interests; including photography, ancient history, children's literature, doll houses, movies, dogs, good food, women's rights, architecture, remodeling, travel, art, gardening, petroglyphs, and above all, people. Joan lived with dementia for the final six years of her life.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Oct. 6, 2019