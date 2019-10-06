Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Jencks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Workman Jencks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Workman Jencks Obituary
Joan Workman Jencks

Joan was born in Amarillo, Texas, on December 11, 1928. She died in Port Orchard, WA on Sept. 17, 2019, Her family moved to California in 1938. She went to USC and majored in History, eventually receiving her Master's degree. She taught for 32 years at College of Marin, in Marin County, California. She retired in 2000 and moved to Port Orchard to be near her daughter, Lynn, and son-in-law, Brian Collins. After 9/11/2001, she was inspired to volunteer in Manchester Elementary School teacher Ann Giantvalley's 6th grade classes, and for about ten years, appeared weekly as "The History Lady", with slide lectures on a variety of topics of interest to the students. Joan had many interests; including photography, ancient history, children's literature, doll houses, movies, dogs, good food, women's rights, architecture, remodeling, travel, art, gardening, petroglyphs, and above all, people. Joan lived with dementia for the final six years of her life.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.