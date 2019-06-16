|
|
Joanne Morris
Bremerton - Joanne Morris of Bremerton Washington, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019, at her home. She was 87 years old. She was born Joanne Doris Roberts on June 30, 1931, in Sand Point, Idaho to Swiss immigrants Stephen Roberts (Etienne Robèrt) and Elise Schlunegger of Neuchâtel. Joanne was the youngest of seven children including Frank, Simone, Phillip, Donald, Lee and Phyllis, who all proceeded her in death.
When she was 2 years of age her family moved from Sand Point, Idaho to Portland, Oregon. Joanne graduated from Washington High School in Portland, Oregon, with the Class of 1948. She went on to receive her Bachelors in Sociology from the University of Washington and then completed a Masters of Education in Guidance and Counseling from Seattle University in 1972.
She married Charles (Jim) Morris (deceased) in 1949 and had 3 boys; Jim, Ed and Kelly. She often reminisced about the years with her young family as being the best days of her life. She spent her career in art education and counseling at Olympic College in Bremerton and in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, where she spent 16 years with her second husband, George Meisner.
She was an accomplished painter and descendent of the Robèrt family of painters from La Chaux de Fonds, Switzerland the most notable of which was Louis Léopold Robèrt. She visited her family homeland in Neuchâtel and La Chaux de Fonds, Switzerland and spent several years researching and translating a book written by one of her Swiss relatives, who was part of the California gold rush and the first Swiss Counsel General in San Francisco. While in Saudi Arabia she taught art to students and was also commissioned by a prince, who was a notable patron of the arts, to paint scenes depicting the customs and life of the traditional Saudi people and architecture. This task kept her busy painting for many years. She enjoyed the challenge and was gratified with the many commissions she received.
Upon her return from Saudi she worked at Olympic College as an assistant to the Dean of Instruction. After retiring from Olympic College, she spent her time - gardening, traveling and continuing her love of painting as a contributing member of the local art scene in Bremerton.
Throughout her life she lived in Idaho, Oregon, Washington State, Hawaii, American Samoa, Arizona and Saudi Arabia, but she always considered Western Washington her home.
Preceding her in death was her husband Charles (Jim) Morris, George Meisner, and her son Jim Morris, along with her brothers and sister.
She is survived by her loving companion Les Peterson, two sons Ed Morris of Bremerton, and Kelly Morris (Ann Lesperance) of Bainbridge Island. She was also the beloved grandmother of six grandchildren; Brittany Cook (Macon, GA), Chris Morris (Missoula, MT), Alisha Morris (Port Townsend WA), Cindy Lacy (Port Hadlock WA), and Haley and Alex Morris (Bainbridge Island, WA). In addition to her many grandchildren, she was also blessed with 13 great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00pm at Silverdale Lutheran Church, 11701 Ridgepoint Drive NW, Silverdale, WA. Joanne loved living near our ocean waters and according to her wishes, her ashes will be scattered upon the coastal waters of the Pacific at a memorable location that she was particularly fond of.
The family would like to thank the Helenmae Reed, Susan Higbee, Christine Osterloh, and Shannon Goodson, for their professional expertise, gentleness and kindness to Joanne in her time of need. We would also like to thank hospice for their support and care during Joanne's final months. For those who would like to honor Joanne, please give to a in her honor.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 16, 2019