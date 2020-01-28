|
|
Jody Prongay
Born Joan Vickery Kamm on April 22, 1932 in San Jose, CA, Jody was raised in Portland, Oregon and Walla Walla, Washington. Whitman College graduate, Class of 1953. Married to the love of her life, David Prongay, for 57 years. Survived by her husband, her daughters Kamm and Vickery, her son Robert, and her three granddaughters. Online memorial of Jody can be found at https://www.cookfamilyfuneralhome.com/ A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2pm at St. Barnabas Church, followed by a celebration of her life in the Parish Hall.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020