Joe Fuller Grable, Jr
Belfair - Joe Fuller Grable, Jr., 79, of Belfair, WA, passed to his eternal home with Jesus Christ on April 25, 2020. Welcoming him home were his father, Colonel Joe F. Grable (USAF, retired), mother Emalou and brother Paul. Joe passed at St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor after a valiant battle with COVID-19. He was born on the Fourth of July, 1940, in Tampa, FL. He attended Carnegie Tech, graduated from the US Naval Academy and was commissioned as a US Navy officer in 1964. He graduated from MIT with a Master's in Naval Architecture and was selected for Nuclear Power School. A proud Submariner and UDT diver, he later served as a distinguished nuclear engineer and Branch Chief while a US Navy Civil Servant at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard until his retirement after 43 years of Federal service. Joe also served for many years at North Mason Bible Church and was a committed leader at Bible Study Fellowship International for over 40 years.
Joe fell in love with Martha Ann Grable and was married to her for 55 amazing years. Joe treasured his family and he loved the outdoors. With Ann and their two boys, he hiked the alpine trails of the Pacific Northwest, sailed on both coasts of North America, cycle-toured and camped around the world, and canoed nearby lakes and rivers. Joe is survived by his beloved Ann; a son Joe and wife Karen; a son Sam and wife Jennifer; his sisters Emalou, Linda, and Margaret; seven grandchildren: Joe Jr, Elizabeth, Laura, Katherine, Abigail, Sam Jr, and Quinn; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Edward.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
"Good night, sweet prince."
Joe's interment was May 1, 2020 at Tahoma National Cemetery. His family will schedule a full celebration of life after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Samaritan's Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org
Published in Kitsap Sun from May 5 to May 7, 2020