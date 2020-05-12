Services
Joe. M. Whitbeck, 69, of Kingston, WA, passed away on April 27, 2020. Joe was born on July 17, 1950 in Vallejo, CA to Charles J. and Lila J. (Huneycutt) Whitbeck. A graduate from North Kitsap High School, Joe went on to own and operate Joe's Automotive for over 35 years, having earlier worked as part of Kitsap County road crew and as manager at Coast Oyster Company of Poulsbo in the early 1970's. He married Kathy M. Vogel on August 21, 1971 in Cupertino, CA and together they started a family after moving to WA State. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed golfing with his friends, participating in several tournaments, classic cars, RV'ing, travel, spending time with family, BBQ's and riding his Harley. Joe is preceded in by his parents. Joe's memory will live on with his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Kathy; sons, Robert, Christopher, Steven, and Michael; brother, Michael; 5 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; extended family; and countless friends who held a special place. Joe was a hard worker and generous to help out. A fun loving guy who enjoyed good humor, and grateful for each day! He will be missed by many. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
