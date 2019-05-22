|
Joel Jean Courreges, Sr.
Bremerton - Joel was born in France on March 15, 1950. He attended Roosevelt High School in Seattle, immediately joining the Marines after graduation. He attained the rank of Sergeant and served 2 tours as a mortar man in Phu Bai and Danang, where he was wounded. Returning home from Viet Nam, he married Kandace K. Hove and had two children, Joel Jr. and Danielle. In 1973 he met his current wife Carol, and they were married, adopting her two children Deanna and Tami as his own.
Joel was an owner/operator truck driver for 36 years, retiring in 2006 because of the effects of Agent Orange. Not long after, he became a service officer for the and was Commander of Bremerton Chapter #5 until his death. He succumbed to Leukemia on May 10, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Carol and children Deanna Johnson of Everett, Tami Dean of Eugene Ore., Joel Courreges, Jr. of Sumner, Danielle Courreges Haberzettl of Seattle and 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Military Honors will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent,Wa. 98402 promptly at 11 a.m. on Sat. May 25th. A Celebration of Life will be at the House of Awakened Culture, 7235 NE Pkwy, Suquamish, Wa. 98392 at 2p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bremerton Chapter #5
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 22, 2019