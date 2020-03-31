|
John A, "Jack" Anderson
Roseville, CA - John A, "Jack" Anderson 81, passed away on Mar 23, 2020 surrounded by his daughters, Vikki and Jheri, and his cat Shasta.
Jack was the son of John A Anderson Sr. and Ruth E, Anderson. He grew up in Silverdale, WA. and graduated from C.K. High School in 1957 where he met his future wife Linda.
After graduation he was employed at the Boeing Co. and then Seattle City Light where he completed his lineman apprenticeship. Shortly after they moved to East Wenatchee, WA, where he was employed by Douglas County PUD.
Following his retirement in 1996, they moved to Gardnerville, NV. and upon Linda's passing in 2006 he moved to Roseville, CA. to be near his daughters, Vikki and Jheri in the Sacramento area.
Besides his daughters and their spouses, he is survived by his brother Carl of Bremerton and sister Leah of Belfair and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Jack will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Bremerton. At his request there will be no services. Please make a donation to the local pet shelter/SPCA or to the
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020