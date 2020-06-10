John Adrian Mitchell
John Adrian Mitchell

Poulsbo - Feb. 28, 1948 to Apr. 20, 2020

With great sadness we announce that John Mitchell passed away peacefully at home after a battle with cancer.

Graduating class of 1967 East High School Bremerton.

Retiring from the career he enjoyed as a crane operator at Bangor for SWFPAC in 2010.

Preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Cherie.

Survived by daughter Angie of Poulsbo, son John of Los Angeles and brother Chuck Burhoop of Bremerton.

His ashes will be buried at Island Lake Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Northwest Harvest.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
