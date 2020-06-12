John Allen Eckstrom



March 24, 1928 -



June 4, 2020



John was born in St. Louis Park, Minnesota to Edwin and Lillian Eckstrom on March 24, 1928 and died peacefully in his home in Bremerton, Washington on June 4, 2020. He had 6 siblings and the family grew up mostly in central Minnesota. John married Gwendolyn Elizabeth Berger on June 21, 1952 in Foreston, Minnesota. They were married for just short of 68 years. He and Gwen had 7 children; Timothy, James, Joseph, Jean, Janet, Terry and Diana. At the time of his death he was survived by Gwen, all 7 children, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. John was a loyal, faithful husband and father who was a model of consistency. He could certainly be described as a man of few words. He taught his children to work hard, be on time and not take life too seriously. He had a great sense of humor; the stories of his comments around the dinner table or at family gatherings are legendary. He always wanted to make sure that you knew that he was Swedish…not Norwegian. The funeral was held on June 11, 2020 at Star of the Sea Catholic Church and a grave side burial was at Sunset Lane Cemetery in Port Orchard on June 12, 2020.









