Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Northwest Maritime Center
Port Townsend, WA
John Caesar Hansen


John Caesar Hansen

Kitsap - June 27, 1946 - May 26, 2019

John Caesar Hansen, first-born son of William Bryan Hansen and Lorraine Fedderly Hansen, passed away quietly at home on May 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. John was named in honor of his grandfather Julius Caesar Hansen. The cause of death was cancer.

John is survived by his wife, Martha Worthley; mother, Lorraine (Tee) Hansen; sons Oscar Hansen Tuazon (wife Dorothée Perret and children Nuage LePage, Tacoma and Rain) and Eli Hansen (wife Mary Blair Hansen and children Frances Maybellene Keep and Smokey Rose Ambler); brothers Jim and Bob Hansen and their families; stepdaughters Pilar and Miriam McCracken; and his first wife, Anna Linzer.

A memorial gathering is scheduled for Sunday, June 30, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Northwest Maritime Center in Port Townsend, Wash.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 9, 2019
