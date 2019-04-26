|
|
John DeRussy Morell
Bremerton - On Monday, April 8, 2019, on his 91st birthday John DeRussy Morell father of three passed away in Bremerton Washington.
John, aka, Jack was born on April 8, 1928, in Los Gatos, Santa Clara California to George Fowler and Frances DeRussy.
John was preceded in death by his birth mother, Frances, Father George, mother Athena, brother George, sister Patsy and wife Helen. John is survived by his three children: Suzette Letterman of Everett, David Morell of Puyallup and Denise Baxter of Silverdale, brother in law Bill Smith of Carmel California, grandchildren, Angell Letterman,Jonathan Morell,Gracie Morell, Edward Morell, Amethyst Joy Morell, KC Letterman, Samantha Britt as well as many great-grandchildren.
John was a proud graduate of Palo Alto HS, class of 1945 and Cal Poly University at San Luis Obispo, class of 1949 John spent time in the Army during the Korean war after college and ran the Council of Engineers in Seattle until his retirement in 1994. John loved to read, study history, trains and presidents. Jack was also an avid sports fan. John was life long active member of Kiwanis-Seattle and Anaheim Hills Ca., the Presbyterian Church and the Republican party.
Love you Dad, we will miss you.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 26, 2019