John Frederick Kittell
Bremerton - John Frederick Kittell, 80, of Bremerton died due to complications from multiple myeloma on Dec 20, 2019. He was born Oct 7, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Fred and Marion (Burwell) Kittell. He graduated from Richfield HS in Richfield, MN in 1957 and U of Minnesota in 1962, Metallurgy. He married Valerie (Larson) Kittell on July 1, 1967 in Dows, IA.
He reached the rank of CAPT (O-6) in the US Navy Reserve (3/57-11/96 active duty and reserve) as an Engineering Duty Officer. Duty stations: USS VALLEY FORGE, LPH-8, SUPSHIP Newport News VA, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Long Beach Naval Shipyard. Civil Service career was US Navy shipbuilding and repair, retired Dec. 31, 2004 from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, with previous jobs at OICC TRIDENT, TRIDENT Refit Facility, and PERA(CV).
He was a founding family member, Elder, and choir member of Central Kitsap Presbyterian Church. His hobbies focused around outside adventures, to include mountain climbing (summiting Mt Rainier 5 times), running (9 marathons), biking (many Seattle to Portland rides), skiing, kayaking the Puget Sound, and canoeing the Mississippi River. He enjoyed his 1932 Ford pickup, watching his favorite football teams, cutting firewood and his wood-burning stove.
Preceded in death by his wife, Valerie. Survived by his loving partner, Jeri Rogers of Brainerd, MN, his 2 sons, Robert (granddaughter Brooke) of Centennial, CO, and John (wife Barbara, grandson Andrew, granddaughter Allison) of Bainbridge Isl, WA, his brother George (wife Bonnie, nephew David) of Richfield, MN and sister Alice Kuzay of Brainerd, MN.
Memorial service will be held Saturday 2pm Feb. 1, at Central Kitsap Presbyterian Church. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery, TBD.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019