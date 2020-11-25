John Richard Schaser



John Richard Schaser born in Denver, Colorado, on July 5, 1946 was immediately adopted by his loving parents, John Mathias Schaser and Anna May Elizabeth Mulhausen Schaser. Richard grew up in several U.S. cities and states as his father was in the Navy . Richard graduated from La Sierre High School in Sacramento, Cali, in 1965 and then attended American River Junior College. Richard was employed by the U.S. Government at McClellan AFB in Sacramento, later transferred to PSNS in Bremerton in 1978. He retired from the shipyard with 27 years of service. He was married to Deanna for almost 51 years and they had eight children: John Matthew , Audrey , Adam , Luke ( 1979-2010), Elizabeth , Alana, Leah , Jenna . He had 25 grandchildren and 2 1/2 great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and son Luke. Richard passed on November 9, 2020 from complications from a cardiac arrest at 74 years old. Richard loved his family and his membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Richard enjoyed his friends, 43 years in the Scouting Program, camping, and making and selling canes, walking sticks and necklaces. He wrote poetry, songs, and played the piano. He was known for giving people a helping hand wherever needed and his love of life... Because of Covid-19 there will be no service.









