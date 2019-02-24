|
John S. Wagner
Sedro-Woolley, WA
John S. Wagner, age 83, of Sedro-Woolley, passed away February 20, 2019 at home. He was born January 3, 1936 in Maryville, Missouri to Charles and Marie (Kissinger) Wagner.
John proudly served in the U.S. Army, retiring from the Army National Guard as a Major. He worked 38 years as a manager for Boeing, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Boeing Management Association and the Bremerton Elks Club. John's passions were hunting, fishing and being outdoors with many dear friends.
John is survived by his wife, Diane; sons, Eric (Nina) Wagner, of Kingston, WA and Leif (Katie) Wagner, of Bremerton, WA; step-daughter, Shannon Pearson, of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Ashley, Austin, Cole and Hunter Wagner; sisters, Margie Fagen and Betty Clark; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Wagner.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 24, 2019