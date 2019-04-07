|
|
Johnny Lofall, age 27, of Poulsbo passed away March 19, 2019. He was born October 12, 1991 in Bremerton. Johnny loved basketball and spending time with his friends. He always enjoyed a good, friendly debate and loved meeting new people. His family was the most important thing to him. Known as "Uncle Guy" Johnny adored his nieces and nephews. He worked with his dad as a well driller's helper, and shared a close relationship with his mom. Johnny was always looking for creative ways to help people with any problems they might face. He was so generous, caring, and always thinking of others. Johnny had a wonderful sense of humor and will always be remembered for putting a smile on everyone's faces. His contagious laugh and giving spirit will never be forgotten. Johnny leaves behind a large and loving family including his parents, Don & Kathy Lofall; two sisters, Michelle Lofall and Ashley Humphrey; grandmother, Nora McEnery; grandparents, Dale and Judy Lofall; grandparents, Dave and Gay Wilcox; nieces, Mylie and Clover; nephews, Ian and Oliver; several aunts and uncles including Anna McEnery, Peggy Gunderson, Deb Harrington, Dean Lofall, Diane Mutchler, Darcy Dormaier, Danese Rice, and Lisa Lavin. He is also survived by other numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. He was loved so much by so many. Johnny was such a blessing to our world for 27 years. All are welcome to attend a celebration of Johnny's life, which will be held on April 13th at 1:00 at Newlife church in Silverdale. Burial will follow at Breidablik Cemetery in Poulsbo.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019