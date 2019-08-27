|
Johnny Palmer, 85, of Bremerton died on August 23, 2019, at home with family after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born July 28, 1934, in Novenger, Missouri, to George and Margaret (Lile) Lambert.
On November 6, 1952, she married Leroy Palmer, Sr. in Rawlins, WY. They moved the family to Bremerton, WA in 1967. She lived a life of service to others. She was a Boy Scout Leader, baseball coach, and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her family, sports, Star Trek, and God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a grandson.
She leaves behind; three sons, Leroy Jr. (Pat) Palmer of Port Orchard, WA, Norm Palmer of Bremerton, WA and Roger (Suzanne) Palmer of Kent, WA; five daughters, Taddy (Randy) Wilson of Henderson, NV, Robin Larkin of Kingsland, GA, Gay (Bob) Gates of Bremerton, WA, Keri (Len) Lines of Port Orchard, WA, and Shawnee Palmer of Bremerton, WA; 37 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 pm Aug. 31 at the Bremerton Elks Lodge, 4131 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA 98310.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her honor.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 27, 2019