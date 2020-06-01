Johnny W. Stewart
Johnny W. Stewart

Johnny W. Stewart passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020. Born December 24, 1940. He was 79 years old.

He was retired from the Puget Sound Naval Ship Yard as a pipe fitter for more than 30 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Mike and Gladys Stewart and two sisters Barbara Newton and Patricia Bratcher. He is survived by three children, Regina L Thelander of Melbourne, Florida, Dwayne Kent of Tucson, Az and Michael Stewart of Gig Harbor, step daughter Kasey Stingle of Port Orchard, WA and one brother Larry Ervin Stewart of Wake Village, TX.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

