Jonathan Howard Rainey



Bremerton - Jonathan Howard Rainey, age 61, of Bremerton, WA died at Bremerton Convalescent Center on September 15, 2020. He was born in Everett, WA on September 11, 1959, to parents Barbara (Bailey) and Dennis Rainey Sr.



Jon graduated from Central Kitsap High School in Silverdale and attended classes at Western Washington University in Bellingham. He owned and operated lighting systems for local bands in the 80s and 90s and he worked for 20 years as a rural letter carrier for the US Postal service.



During his youth, Jon enjoyed playing football and basketball with the Tracyton Pee Wees. In his teens, he marched and played in the drumline with Bremerton's Titans Junior Drum and Bugle Corps. Later, he pursued long-distance running, competing on his high school Cross Country Team and completing two marathons in Seattle. A longtime dog owner, Jon loved animals, regularly contributing to various animal charities, and volunteering to care for animals at the Kitsap Humane Society.



Jonathan was preceded in death by his father Dennis Rainey Sr. He is survived by his mother Barbara Rainey, and by brothers Dennis Rainey Jr., Roy Rainey, and Robert Rainey.



Memorial donations may be made to the Kitsap Humane Society (1167 Dickey Rd NW Silverdale, WA 98383). Arrangements entrusted to Lewis Funeral Chapel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store