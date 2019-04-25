Services
Rosary
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St Olafs
Poulsbo, WA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St Olafs
Poulsbo, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Prevost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Brian Prevost


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Brian Prevost Obituary
Joseph Brian Prevost

Seattle - Born Feb. 25th, 1966 Passed March 22nd, 2019

Born and grew up in Seattle, Graduated O'Dea HS and U of W.

Lived in Poulsbo - owner Pioneer Financial.

Survived by Mother - Mildred, siblings - Mike (Darlena), Michele (Jett), and Matt (Kari), nephews - Steve, Pat and Conner.

Joe loved golf, hunting, fishing, and crabbing. He reached many people through his business and personality.

Memorial - Saturday April 27th - St Olafs. Poulsbo WA - rosary - 11:30am Mass - Noon

Donec Iterum Conveniant
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.