Joseph Brian Prevost
Seattle - Born Feb. 25th, 1966 Passed March 22nd, 2019
Born and grew up in Seattle, Graduated O'Dea HS and U of W.
Lived in Poulsbo - owner Pioneer Financial.
Survived by Mother - Mildred, siblings - Mike (Darlena), Michele (Jett), and Matt (Kari), nephews - Steve, Pat and Conner.
Joe loved golf, hunting, fishing, and crabbing. He reached many people through his business and personality.
Memorial - Saturday April 27th - St Olafs. Poulsbo WA - rosary - 11:30am Mass - Noon
Donec Iterum Conveniant
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 25, 2019