|
|
Joseph C. Ardizzone
Bremerton - IN HONOR OF SERVICE
Captain Joseph C. Ardizzone
September 6, 1932 to July 14, 2019 at age 86.
Captain Joseph (Joe) Ardizzone was born in Brooklyn, New York to John J. and Carmella F. (Tomeo) Ardizzone. He served in the U.S. Navy for 27 years, retiring in 1981, followed by 25 years as a tax consultant. He and Maureen Madden were married for 59 years and together they raised four children; Holly Delcambre, Ginger (Ken) Hicks, Joseph Jr. (Ann), and Tina (Buzz) Swift.
Capt. Ardizzone was a graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School, Bernard Baruch College, Harvard Business School and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He was a member of several long standing groups including; the Navy Supply Corps Association, Military Officers Association of America, Disabled American Veterans, WA State Enrolled Agents, National Association of Enrolled Agents, Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity, Baruch College Alumni Association, Navy-Marine Corps YMCA Board, Kiwanis and Little League Baseball.
In addition to his children, Joe (Poppie) is survived by grandchildren; Allison (Shawn Campbell), Kjendal and Logan Hicks and Alex Ardizzone; a great grandson Madden Campbell as well as sister Norma (Mike) Nigris; brother-in-law Tom Cuomo and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Janet Cuomo.
Joe enjoyed working night and day in his home office, and only retired a few years prior to his passing. However, no matter how busy, he was a man who valued friends and family; he always found time. From soccer games to band concerts and parades, he loved attending his grandkids' activities. An avid reader Joe also enjoyed camping, fishing, skiing and traveling.
A Mass celebrating Joe's life will be held 11:00 on Friday, August 2nd at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 4215 Pine Road NE, Bremerton, followed by a friendship gathering with light lunch. Private family interment with military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bremerton or of the Pacific Northwest.
Joe's family is grateful for his long life and the love he gave us. Go with God, and know we will miss you every day and love you forever.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 21, 2019