Joseph F. Mosser



Joseph F. Mosser passed away on August 29th due to natural causes at CHI St. Michael's Hospital in Bremerton, WA. Joe was born July 3, 1923 at Cordova, Alaska to parents, Duard and Catherine Mosser. In 1940 he graduated from Queen Anne High School in Seattle, then served in the Merchant Marines during WWII. Later he worked for the FFA as an Electrical Engineer until his retirement. Joe is survived by his wife and two sons, Thomas and Peter Mosser.









