Joseph Pisa
Port Orchard - November 26, 1950 - July 22, 2019
Joseph Pisa, of Port Orchard, WA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 22, at Franciscan Hospice House in Tacoma, WA. He was born November 26, 1950, in Cleveland, OH.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rosalind (nee Hrach) Pisa. He is survived by his son, Joseph (Perla), daughter, Linda (Ben) Larson, three siblings: a brother August "Skip" (Anne), and sisters Anita and Lori (Dan) Verlinger; grandsons, Joseph and Vincenzo Pisa; and Jean Ann Pisa, the mother of his children. A private burial will be held in Port Orchard.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 28, 2019