Josephine "Jo" Lauth
Bremerton - Josephine "Jo" Lauth, who lived all her life in Bremerton, died peacefully in her sleep on October 11, 2019. She was 94. She is survived by her son, Richard "Rick" Lauth, as well as daughters Laura Hampton, Cheryl Lauth, and Nancy Bremeau. Jo also had three wonderful grandchildren, Nicolas Bremeau, Melissa McDonald, and Michael Sabol, as well as four great-grandchildren; Elena Rodriguez, Ean Rodriguez, Benjamin Sabol, and Andrew Sabol. Jo is also survived by her sister-in-law, Frances Sitko, her nephews Joseph and Don Sitko, and her niece Kathy Sitko.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ellen Sitko, and two brothers, Edmund and Clarence Sitko.
After graduation from high school, Jo worked as a paralegal for a Bremerton lawyer, and then married Richard E. Lauth at Our Lady Star of the Sea church in 1944. They would later divorce. Throughout her entire life, Jo was a "force of nature". She enjoyed her many friends and a fulfilling career as top salesperson at both Home Interiors and Gifts company and the Kaufman-Lebo furniture store.
A Rosary followed by Memorial Service will be held for Jo at 10:30am on Tuesday, Oct 22nd, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Bremerton, followed by interment at Miller Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Bremerton, or to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, are appreciated.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019