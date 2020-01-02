|
Joyce Adele Strand
Bremerton - March 7, 1930 to December 22, 2019
Joyce Adele Strand died peacefully December 22, 2019, with her children by her side. Mom was born March 7, 1930, marrying in 1947 . Our parents went on to have 9 children.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Strand, and daughter Toni.
Mom loved being around her family, and she reminded each of us every day, how much they all meant to her. She loved to read, travel, and anything purple. We love and miss you Mom.
We welcome all who knew our wonderful Mom with a celebration of life, January 10th at 3pm at the Best Western Silverdale Beach Hotel.
Arrangements entrusted to Lewis Chapel. Please visit the site www.lewischapel.com for more information.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Moms Honor to ... https://themmrf.org/and https://thelamfoundation.org/
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020