Joyce Maxine Paulson Hersch
Port Orchard - Joyce Maxine Paulson Hersch was born in Del Norte Co. to Richard Christian and Ada Maxine Paulson of Del Norte, Co., June 26, 1928. She left us on December 19, 2019 due to congestive heart failure.
She grew up in Del Norte , having graduated from Del Norte High School in 1946; she attended Adams State College with her High School sweetheart Dave Hersch at Adams State College. They married on December 28, 1947.
In 1951, Joyce and David moved to Washington to start their lives. Joyce stayed home to care for her family. She gave birth to David Michael in 1950 and they adopted Tracy Jo in 1959. California called in 1967 and Joyce worked as a teller for Wells Fargo. Once again the family moved in 1971, this time to Virginia. Joyce worked for the Fairfax County School District as a Secretary and several Schools where she was adored by faculty and students. She also volunteered ay Wolf Trap Farm Park in the summers. This is the only National Park that is an open air Theatre. Thinking of retirement, the family moved once again, back to Washington in 1979.
Joyce was very active in her church. Along with her children and husband, it was her other great love. Church always held a very special pert of her life. She was a lifelong member, also a Deacon and Elder. She sang in the choir. She and David enjoyed traveling. The family camped by tent, trailer and motor home. She and David loved games, parties, dancing and fellowship. She especially loved reading and drinking wine.
Joyce was a very thoughtful person. Holidays, birthdays and anniversaries were very important to her and she never forgot one. She sent a card for every occasion to all friends and family members every year.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Tracy Jo (Robert Paquette) Wiseman, brother Don (Chris) Paulson, Grandson Sean Michael Hersch and Granddaughter Taylor Jo Wiseman, nieces, nephews, and her beloved cat Miss Sophie. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, David Wiley Hersch, son David Michael Hersch and her siblings Richard "Bud" Paulson, Fred "Fritz" Paulson, Arthur "Art" Paulson and DeAnna "De" Paulson Moore.
The Memorial Service will be held at Summit Avenue Presbyterian Church. 403 S. Summit Ave. Bremerton, WA at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Donations may be made to Summit Avenue Presbyterian Church in memory of Joyce.
If you wish, please wear a bright color in celebration of Joyce's life.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019