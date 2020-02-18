|
|
Jud Turner
Port Orchard - Our dad, Jud Turner, passed away on November 7, 2019 from complications of vascular dementia. He was nearly 93, and had lived in Port Orchard for 30 years. Dad was born December 10, 1926 in Seward, Nebraska, the youngest of Harry & Fern Turner's three children.
He joined the Navy in 1945, serving on several ships, including the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid at the end of WWII. Following his military service he attended the University of Nebraska and the University of Washington. He had a long career working in juvenile corrections for the State of Washington, retiring from the state in the early 1980's.
Following his retirement, he and his wife Jessie moved to Port Orchard where he began his second career as a community volunteer. He and Jessie were very active in the Port Orchard community, lending their time and talent to Fathoms of Fun, the Sydney Museum and Arts Association, the Washington Veterans Home. In recognition of his service, he was named Port Orchard's Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year in 1994.
Jud was predeceased by his parents, brother and sister, his first wife, Dolores, and his second wife Jessie. He is survived by his children Judith Turner (Chris Thorsen), Joe Turner (Jackie Bush-Turner), Kevin Turner (Betty), Steven Turner (Sheila Corey), David Turner (Lauretta Guerin), our cousin/foster brother Scott Butler (Diane), step-daughter Dana Petrich, step-son Garron Petrich (Lisa), many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
We will celebrate his life March 7, 2020 at Yang's Botanical Garden, 5180 Country Club Road SE, Port Orchard, at 2 PM. Everyone who knew Dad is welcome to attend and share memories of his life well lived. Information available at 360-871-5740. The family would like to suggest that donations in his name be made to Fathoms of Fun or the Sidney Museum and Arts Gallery.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020