Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Givens Community Center, Kitsap Room
1026 Sidney Avenue
Port Orchard, WA
Judith A. (Conrad) Hackstedde

Judith A. (Conrad) Hackstedde Obituary
Judith A. (Conrad) Hackstedde

- - CELEBRATION of LIFE

9/28/1944 to 1/10/2019

We were forced to cancel our Celebration for Judy in February when the Heavens dumped us with SNOW! Please join us to Celebrate and Remember Judy's Life on September 28th, which would have been her 75th Birthday. Judy's Celebration of Life and Remembrance Birthday Party: Givens Community Center, Kitsap Room; Saturday, 28 September 2019, 2pm to 4pm, 1026 Sidney Avenue, Port Orchard, WA 98366. Disability parking.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Sept. 22 to Sept. 27, 2019
