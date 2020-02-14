|
|
Judith A. Orr
Judith A. Orr, age 79, passed away on December 7, 2019, in Tacoma, Washington. Judy was born on July 20, 1940, in Whitehall, Wisconsin, the daughter of Elve Anderson and Ann (Zielsdorf) Anderson of Bremerton, Washington.
She had varied interests over the course of her life. She loved Greek mythology, almost any card game - especially Bridge and she liked to travel. She spent time on the African continent in the late 1960's where she worked for Ethiopian Airlines
at the Addis Ababa airport. She enjoyed travelling to the Hawaiian Islands and Paris, France. Her love of Hawaii and its spirit of aloha found her there often.
Judy's professional career was long and one that she missed after retiring from Pierre Enterprises in Lake City, Washington in 2016. Judy is survived by her three daughters and their families.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at the New Tacoma Cemetery's Evergreen Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Road W, University Place, WA, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Remembrances in her name may be made to the Bellevue Humane Society or Pasado's Safe Haven.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020