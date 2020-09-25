Judith A. Papineau



Bremerton - Judith Anderson Papineau, 85, passed away peacefully at home Monday, September 14, 2020 in Bremerton, WA.



Judy is survived by son Greg and wife Cindy, son Tad and wife Nancy, son Scott, son Luke, daughter Kim Eckert and husband Paul, daughter Nicole Richard and husband Brian, daughter-in-law Judy Griffith-Papineau, twelve grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her sisters Ann Rennie, Kit Yaw and husband Roger. She was preceded in death by her brother Jimmy, daughter Mary, son Brooks and husband Dan.



Judy was born to George Edward "Ted" and Julia Kendrick Schuck Anderson on June 1, 1935 in Potsdam, NY. After spending her childhood in Potsdam, she married Daniel Armand Papineau in 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton, NY.



After Dan received his Naval Officer Commission, Dan and Judy moved west to Keyport, WA and later moved to Bremerton where they made a home for the next 60 years.



The funeral will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, September 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Judy had 2 charities: Star of the Sea Endowment Fund and Society of St. Vincent de Paul.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store