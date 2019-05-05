|
|
Judith (Judy) Ann Collins
Bremerton - Judith (Judy) Ann Collins, 72, of Bremerton, passed away on May 1, 2019.
Judy was born in Mt. View, CA to Manuel and Mildred Correia on March 25, 1947. She graduated from Mt. View High School in 1965. She married John Edward Collins on April 15, 1967 in Mt. View. She worked for many years at Sage Manufacturing and Clearwater Casino.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry Correia.
Judy is survived by her husband, John Collins; Children John Collins Jr. and Kimberly (Collins) Williams and her husband Garin; Grandchildren Austen, Cole, Edward, Cody, Casey; and Brothers Manuel and Tom Correia.
Judy was a devoted mother who loved her children and grandchildren dearly and was their biggest fan in all their activities. She was also a huge Seahawks fan. Judy will be missed greatly.
By Judy's request, no formal service will be held.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 5, 2019