|
|
Judith Arlene Hackstedde
Bremerton, WA
Judith Arlene (Conrad) Hackstedde, 74, passed away in Bremerton, WA on January 10th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born September 28th, 1944 to Ralph and Mamie Conrad in Bremerton, WA. and is survived by daughter Erin Crouse of Bremerton and grandchildren Chad Albertson, Chandler Vaughan, Olivia Vaughan, and Damon Crouse.
Surviving sister Barbara (Paul) Moore; 5 nephews, Mike, David (Teresa), Steve (Ann), Paul Jr. (Stephanie), and Jim (Stela); 4 nieces Terie (Joe) Hicks, Mary Howard, Gina (John) Carson, and Joanie (Stephen) Moe. Also surviving is sister Kathy Powell and niece Kerina (Tony) Powell-Mancuso. Judy is also survived by step-sister Nancy (Warren) Kane, and Marijane Fraisure, and former husband Ed (Lorri) Hackstedde.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mamie Conrad, step-father Ted LaPage, step-sister Marilyn Edmonds, nephew Pat Moore and niece Suzie Moore.
Judy attended Frank Givens Elementary, Marcus Whitman Jr. High, and graduated with the Class of 1962 at South Kitsap High School. She was devoted to her classmates and worked tirelessly on reunion committees and organizing these events. She also became involved in organizing the South Kitsap Sixties annual picnics, where SKHS classes from 1960 to 1969 together celebrate their mutual school memories and friendships.
As one of the first employees hired when Naval Submarine Base, BANGOR, was established, Judy was considered a "Plank Owner" of SUBASE, Bangor. The majority of Judy's career was in the civilian personnel field and she made many wonderful friendships with both navy & civilian workers. In 2002 she retired after 36 years of Civil Service with the Department of the Navy.
Since retiring Judy enjoyed keeping connected with past co-workers and worked on reunions for former TRF employees, as well as previous CIVPERS, HRO and HRSC employees. She also became involved in the North Mason school lunch program and a local TOPS (Take Pounds Off Sensibly) group.
Judy's daughter and grandchildren were always the very center of her life. They enjoyed road trips to Seaside, Oregon and Long Beach, Washington beaches. They enjoyed tent camping trips and hiking trips. Judy especially enjoyed kicking up her heals, dancing and singing to the Oldies of Rock & Roll. She loved laughing and being silly. She enjoyed being a helper to others, and she loved her family and her many, many friends. Thank you for the love and joy you shared with Judy! "Back at ya!"
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019