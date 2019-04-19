|
Judith Lindquist
Silverdale - Judith (Judy) Lindquist of Silverdale passed away peacefully at the age of 79, after a 2-year struggle with cancer. She was born on August 1, 1939 to Wayne and Phyllis Dupuis and spent the majority of her life in the Pacific Northwest. She grew up in the neighborhoods of Seattle, and graduated from Ballard High School. At age 19, she married Ron Lindquist in Seattle and remained married to him for 59-1/2 years through his death 9 months ago. Judy worked as a dental assistant and dental office manager in her main career, then "retired" to a second career in the 1980s and 1990s as the owner/operator of "Santa's Attic" a year-round Christmas store in Pike Place Market. Judy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister Darleen (Wayne) and her brother Dale (Patricia), her sons Tod Lindquist and Scott Lindquist (Anne Howard), and her grandchildren, Hannah, Signe, Britt, and Colin. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and participating in her book club, traveling with Ron throughout the US and Canada in their RV, celebrating holidays (especially Christmas), and walking with friends. She had a strong connection to the family cabin on Hood Canal and her friends there. Friends from Silverdale and the YMCA Silver Sneakers exercise group added joy to her life in recent years. A memorial service is scheduled on Bainbridge Island at Bethany Lutheran Church at 2pm on April 24th. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis Chapel, Bremerton WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 19, 2019