Judith "Lane" (Ecker) Parker
Surprise, AZ - Judith "Lane" (Ecker) Parker, 80 passed away unexpectedly Wednesday February 5th, 2020 in Surprise Arizona. She was born the daughter of Una and Merlin Ecker in Bellingham Washington February 18th, 1939. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1957 and went on to complete her degree in education at Western Washington University four years later.
Lane moved to Bremerton Washington after her marriage to Larry Parker and they adored each other's company and love for nearly 60 years. The two of them enjoyed many years of teaching in the Central Kitsap School District. Lane taught mostly fifth grade and was known for her love of math and history.
Although teaching was her passion, Lane also loved to knit, quilt, ski, and travel. She was also known to pull the handle on a few slot machines between Las Vegas and Bremerton. She spent many hours creating beautiful sweaters and quilts for her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Lane will be dearly missed by her daughters Jann (Charles) Brooks and Jill (William Moyer) Berney, her grandchildren Samuel Brooks, Margaret Brooks, and Jamieson Berney. She also adored her step grandchildren Amanda Moyer and Samantha Moyer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry and her parents, Una and Merlin.
Lane is survived by her two brothers Richard and Burt Ecker and two sisters Myrna Frisbee and Bethany Goodman as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020