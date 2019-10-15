|
|
Judy Ann Bressler
Poulsbo resident, Judy Ann Bressler, beloved Mother, Grandmother, passed gently on Sept,18, embraced by loved ones.
Judy was preceded in death by both parents William C. and Esther A. Renner of Bremerton, WA sister Esther Lee Renner-Atkinson of Anchorage, AK brother Danny Russell Renner of Arizona/WA
Those cherishing her memory are children Mindy K. Lupton- Rock of Winchester, VA, Tracy LeAnn Lupton- Miller, Poulsbo,WA, and David Eric Lupton- Bressler of Poulsbo, WA grandchildren Valarie Anne Rock of Vienna, VA, Travis Allan Miller and Garrett William Miller of Poulsbo, son-in law Jeffrey Rock Winchester, VA
Celebration of life service Saturday Nov, 2nd North Kitsap Baptist Church at 2:00 pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to "Kitsap Cancer Services" via www.kitsapcancerservices.org
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019