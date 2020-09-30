1/1
Judy Eileen Hastings
Judy Eileen Hastings

Bremerton - Judy Hastings 75 passed away on September 26, 2020. Born September 3rd, 1945 she was welcomed by Earl and Marie Peterson in Bremerton Washington. Judy attended schools locally and was a graduate of Bremerton High School. Judy attended Olympic College for some time. She later applied and was accepted as a Civil Servant for the Department of the Navy- first at Naval Base Bangor and then transferring to Keyport. She retired after 51 years of Civil Service in June 2016.

Judy was a proud mom of 5 children and loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren. - Kim (Kristi - and children Samuel and Emily), Karrie (Dion - and children Darle and Darren), Stacy, (Andrew and children Nathanael, Joseph, and Jacob) Stephanie, (David and children David Jr., Mariah, Salomon, Abraham and Obed) and Jared, (Melissa and son Jackson). Judy met the love of her life Jim Hastings through the miracle of technology (Match.com). They were married at Bremerton First Baptist Church (1998), spent many great years together traveling the world and enjoying each other's company. Judy also leaves behind her kid sister Kristine who she adored.

Judy was an active member of Belfair Community Church, whose members will miss her smiling face and servant's heart.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
LEWIS FUNERAL CHAPEL
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
