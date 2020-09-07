Julie Anne Kenny



Seabeck - It's with a heavy heart that we inform you Julie Anne Kenny (Kuney) 60 of Seabeck passed away on August 26th in an auto accident. Julie graduated from CKHS in 1979. She worked at PSNS from the week of her 18th birthday until 2015 when she retired and moved to her favorite place, Las Vegas. Julie was preceded in death by her mother, Julia Kuney and her husband, David Kenny. She leaves behind two children, Leanne Moore and Michael Kenny. She also leaves behind her brothers Fred, Tom, Don and Pat Kuney and her father Fred Kuney plus nieces and nephews, countless cousins and friends she considered family. Julie was colorful, loud, sweet and hilarious. She will be missed by many. A service will be planned when her family can find a way to have it safely without worry about Covid.









