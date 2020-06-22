June Merle (Hanks) CraigJune was born to Dorothy A. Fellows and Arnold J. Hanks on October 21st, 1941. She was born and raised in Bremerton Washington. She met the love of her life. Donald E. Craig while walking a dog in Evergreen Park on a summer afternoon. The couple was married March 21, 1958. They were blessed by three girls. Lori A. Zinter, Tari J. Rich, and Holli L. Pierce in the following years. The couple shared a deep love of animals and classic cars. June could often be seen riding horses in the parades or drag racing her favorite cars. June was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend. Her strength and wisdom were sought out in times of need. Her home was always open, and you would always be greeted with a warm "Oooh Hoo" anytime day or night should the need arise.June is survived by her Husband Donald E. Craig. The couple recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. June is also survived by her loving family, and the families of her daughters.Full Obituary can be found at: