Justin James Boggs
Justin James Boggs, age 37 passed away suddenly. He was born on February 2, 1982 in Seattle, growing up in his childhood home in Kingston where his family still lives. He died on October 7th in Snohomish County. His passions were nature, dirt bikes, snowboarding, cars and jet boats. He was a fine carpenter, mechanic, welder and pile buck. He never met a stranger. A life is meant to be lived and that's what he did, living it to the fullest. Surviving relatives are his daughter Madison Raye Boggs, sister Mataya Boggs, father and mother Richard and Darlene Boggs, Aunt Linda (Steve) Curran, along with his many friends, whom he loved like family. He will be forever in our hearts, especially the smile that light up the world around him. A celebration of life will be held on November 2nd at the family home in Kingston, WA around 2:00 pm. Please bring smiles and good stories.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019