Karen Elaine Timmerman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Elaine Timmerman

Bremerton - Karen Elaine Timmerman (Shardelman) (December 17, 1959) went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 15, 2020. She and her husband, Alex Timmerman, were married for 38 years and had been together for a total of 45 years. Her great dane Sawyer, he passed away the same day. Karen was preceded in death by her father Munson (Mike) Shardelman, and is survived by her mother Dora Shardelman, her husband, her two sons Jacob (Erin) and Jared (Victoria), her brother Michael Shardelman (Bonnie) and her sister Terri as well as four nieces, five nephews, and two grandnieces. A celebration of Karen's life will be later in the year.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
3603777648
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved