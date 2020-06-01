Karen Elaine Timmerman



Bremerton - Karen Elaine Timmerman (Shardelman) (December 17, 1959) went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 15, 2020. She and her husband, Alex Timmerman, were married for 38 years and had been together for a total of 45 years. Her great dane Sawyer, he passed away the same day. Karen was preceded in death by her father Munson (Mike) Shardelman, and is survived by her mother Dora Shardelman, her husband, her two sons Jacob (Erin) and Jared (Victoria), her brother Michael Shardelman (Bonnie) and her sister Terri as well as four nieces, five nephews, and two grandnieces. A celebration of Karen's life will be later in the year.









