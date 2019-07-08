|
Karen Margret Fleck-Otero
Port Orchard - Karen Margret Fleck-Otero age 57 of Port Orchard, Washington passed away June 27 2019.
Karen was born May 14 1962 in Edmonton Canada, she was raised in Renton Washington.
Karen loved the outdoors, animals and gardening. Karen's greatest joys were spending time with her husband and son fishing and camping. Karen lived her life with intensity, she will be remembered by her many family members and friends as a sweet and kind person. Karen was a friend to many." Karen you are forever in our hearts"
Karen graduated from Liberty High School, she worked for many years at Bax Global where she will be remembered by numerous friends and colleagues for her hard work and dedication.
Karen was predeceased by her adoptive parents Helmut and Ruth Boettcher. Karen is Survived by her husband Douglas Alan Otero, her son Zachery Keegan Pontrella. Brother Michael Boettcher (Denise). Mother in Law Helen Otero, Brother in law Alex Otero(Lora) Rick Otero, Keith Otero, (Maggie), Jon Otero( Andrea) Sister in law Veronica Otero. Karen had many nieces and nephews. She also is survived by a large Canadian family ,mother Vickie Mcgrath,sisters Susan Hickling Fleck,Trish Woodley, Terry and Faith Fleck.
A private memorial will be Held July 20 2019.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 8, 2019