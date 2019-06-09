|
|
Karen Yvonne Watson
Port Orchard - Karen Yvonne Watson was born October 17, 1942 and succumbed peacefully to multiple cancers on May 30, 2019. She was 76 years old. Karen was born in Seattle, Washington to Arne and Dorthy Salveson. She grew up in the Scandinavian district of Ballard, and graduated from Lincoln High School. Karen was very proud of her Norwegian and Swedish heritage and became an accomplished genealogist.
Karen worked at various secretarial jobs after graduating from high school; as a secretary at the Seattle World's Fair in1962, then as secretary to the head of the civil engineering department at the University of Washington.
In 1965, while visiting friends in Anchorage Alaska, she met a young Air Force officer, Ted Watson; moved to Anchorage, again worked as a secretary and she and Ted were married in June 1966 in Seattle. They lived in various places due to Ted's service assignments and while in Colorado their son, Travis, was born.
Upon Ted's retirement from the Air Force in 1981, they returned to Washington State, taking up residence in Puyallup. When Travis graduated from high school, Karen returned to secretarial work and became an instructor of secretarial skills at Bates Technical College. Bates assigned her to teach at the Tacoma Urban League where she remained until retiring to the Port Orchard area in 1999 with Ted.
In addition to her genealogy work, she was a long time member of the Long Lake Garden Club; Ann Wilson Chapter, Seattle Children's Hospital Guild; The Manchester Knitting Group; and supported Ted's membership in the Kitsap Chapter, Military Officer's Association of America.
Karen is survived by husband Ted, son Travis (Brandy), Granddaughters Hannah Watson and Bella Herera, all of Puyallup, and cousin Joan King of Seattle.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday June 14, at the Colby United Methodist Church, Port Orchard, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 9, 2019