Katherine Mary Kashuba



Bremerton - With broken hearts we report the passing of Katherine Mary Kashuba of Bremerton. She died on Tuesday the 23rd of June at the University of Washington Medical Center.



Born January 27th 1948 in Whittier, California, Kathy grew up in Southern California and West Texas. She Married Timothy Peter Kashuba in August of 1976, following Tim through numerous duty stations until settling in Seabeck in the early 1980s. Upon Tim's passing in 2014, she moved to her most recent residence in East Bremerton.



Kathy is survived by her sister and brother, Lynn Cooknell and Robert Cooknell, as well as her daughter Korrie, sons Andrew, Timothy and Walter, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved quilting, playing dominoes, and sharing quality time with good friends. More than anything she adored her children and grandchildren.



When we think of our mother, we are reminded of the trees in the Seabeck woods. Her quiet strength, steadfast patience and unassuming beauty held our family together. It was easy to take her for granted, but her absence is devastating. Mom, you will forever be cherished. Fly in peace, for you have left a legacy of true and abiding love.



Please contact a family member if you are interested in attending her memorial service, either in person or virtually, on August 8, 2020.









