Katheryn Ann Martin
Seattle - Katheryn Ann Martin, age 56 of Seattle passed away April 8, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 am at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1610 S. King Street, Seattle, WA 98144
A local memorial service will be held in Bremerton later this summer.
Katheryn was born on March 28, 1963 the 4th child to Willie C. and Bessie L. (Walker) Martin at Ramsey Air Base, at Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. That international birth place may have been what sparked her love of travel. She was always ready to hit the road, whether it was Paris or San Diego, her bags were packed.
She completed her education in the Central Kitsap School District and later went on to study at Marquette University in Milwaukee Wisconsin.
Katheryn was creative in so many ways. She lent her beautiful voice to school and church choirs. She saw shape and color in a way that made her a successful stylist for more than 20 years. She would sew or crocheted gifts. If you needed a shopping buddy Katheryn was the one to call.
Katheryn held family and friends close, maintain many relationships for more than 40 years.
Katheryn was preceded in death by her parents, Willie C. Martin and Bessie L. (Walker) Workman and her sister Andria L. Martin. Her life and beautiful memories will be cherished by her stepfather Willie Workman, Jr. and siblings, Byron L. Martin, Carol L. Martin, Michael (Tu-Wanda) Martin, Janice Panos and Roslyn Workman, Aunts, Uncles and many nieces, nephews, friends and church family left behind.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 17, 2019