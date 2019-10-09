|
|
Kathleen Francis (Miller) Gisi, 75, a long time resident of Kitsap County, passed away on October 2, 2019.
Kathy was born April 8, 1944 to John & Katie (Fischer) Miller in Orrin, ND.
She is survived by her husband Leonard; son Paul (Marla), daughter Anita (Mark), grandson TJ; sister Agatha (Leo), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Aloyous, and Clifford, sisters Barbara and Betty.
The family is especially appreciative of the staff at Amana Care AFH for almost three years of their loving care.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Alzheimer's.
Funeral services will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 1150 Mitchell Ave SE, Port Orchard, on October 18th. Rosary at 10:30, Mass at 11:00.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019