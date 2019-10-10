Resources
Port rchard - Kathy Davis, cherished wife of John Davis and darling daughter of Ralph Sager, passed away on October 7, 2019. Her kindness and love will live on forever thought her children Brandon, Trista and Abigale along with granddaughter Alexandria. Please join us for a celebration of Kathy's kindhearted life and passionate spirit with her family and friend at Rill's Life Tribute Center 1151 Michelle Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366 on October 19, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
