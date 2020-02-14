|
|
Katie Fortune
Bremerton - July 6, 1933 - February 6, 2020
Katie Fortune passed away on February 6, 2020 at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton, Washington. She was 86. Katie is survived by her two sons - David Fortune and Dan Fortune, five grandchildren - Jon, Jack, Sam, Kate and Abri, and 1 great grandchild - Ethan. She was preceded by her husband of 53 years, Don Fortune, and her daughter, Linda.
Katie was born as Mary Catherine Tarbill in Seattle to Margaret and Von Tarbill. Katie had three older sisters, Betty, Jane, and Barbara, as well as an older brother, Joe, who all preceded her.
Katie graduated from Roosevelt High School in Seattle, received a journalism degree at the University of Washington and nearly completed a Master of Divinity from Boston University. She worked at Sand Point Community Church in Seattle, where she met and married Don on June 1, 1962. They moved to Edmonds, Washington where they lived for 33 years and raised their family. They were actively involved in Christian life and ministry. For several years, she helped establish Aglow International (aglow.org). Since that time, she has authored three books based on the Romans 12:6-8 gifts. The first book, Discover Your God-Given Gifts, remained a best-seller for several decades and gave Don and Katie the opportunity to team teach their seminar on the subject across the U.S. and Canada and in 38 nations over the past 40 years. You can find out more about her books at DiscoverYourGifts.org.
Katie moved to Kingston 25 years ago and has been active with the Kingston Historical Society and Bayside Community Church. Katie positively touched so many lives. There will be a celebration ceremony at Bayside Community Church later this month.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020