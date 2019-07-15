|
Kay Edward Francis
- - Kay Edward Francis B. 5/17/36, went to be with family in heaven on 6/4/19. Kay never met a stranger and considered it his job to make people smile. He was a Marine, worked for NAPA, All n One Boating, and The Fleet. He volunteered at Harrison Hospital in the ER, and spent many hours in the lobby brightening peoples lives. Kay is preceded in death by his partner of 37 years Patricia Slebodnik, sons Kay Francis Jr and Terry Dunagan, sister Donna Childress. Kay is survived by daughters Vanessa (Kevin) Jones of Mississippi, Shawn (Rick) Berinato of Seattle. Five grandchildren and 7 Great grandchildren. Services will be at Miller/Woodlawn Funeral Home July 19 at 11:00. Interment will follow at Tahoma National Cemetery at 2:30.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 15, 2019