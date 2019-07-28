|
Kaylene (Kathy) Marie Moore Dailey
- - Kaylene passed away unexpectedly peacefully in her sleep July 20, 2019, where she lived with her brother Mike, who were best buddies since childhood. She was born May 28, 1951, in Bremerton, WA, to Marjorie and Robert Moore, Sr. Kaylene was raised the majority of her life in Port Orchard, WA with her parents Marjorie and Richard Bennett, four brothers and two sisters. She graduated from South Kitsap High School and attended Olympic College for her cosmetology degree.
Kaylene is survived by her pride and joy, sons Paul Dailey (Kelly) and grandson; Justin Dailey (Chelsea), and four grandchildren, Mason, Wyatt, Chloe, and Grace; and family.
Kaylene had an innate desire to find the best within her. We miss you, our model to never give up, love unconditionally, seek the best in others, forgive, and hold onto family as a "Circle of Strength." Thank you!
You can visit www.tuellmckee.com for a complete obituary. A Celebration of Life will be held for Kaylene at her brother's home, 9425 Lawerence Dr SE, Port Orchard, WA, 98367, on Saturday, September 7th, at noon.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 28, 2019