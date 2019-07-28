Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Home of Kaylene's Brother
9425 Lawerence Dr SE
Port Orchard, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Kaylene Dailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaylene Marie Moore (Kathy) Dailey


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kaylene Marie Moore (Kathy) Dailey Obituary
Kaylene (Kathy) Marie Moore Dailey

- - Kaylene passed away unexpectedly peacefully in her sleep July 20, 2019, where she lived with her brother Mike, who were best buddies since childhood. She was born May 28, 1951, in Bremerton, WA, to Marjorie and Robert Moore, Sr. Kaylene was raised the majority of her life in Port Orchard, WA with her parents Marjorie and Richard Bennett, four brothers and two sisters. She graduated from South Kitsap High School and attended Olympic College for her cosmetology degree.

Kaylene is survived by her pride and joy, sons Paul Dailey (Kelly) and grandson; Justin Dailey (Chelsea), and four grandchildren, Mason, Wyatt, Chloe, and Grace; and family.

Kaylene had an innate desire to find the best within her. We miss you, our model to never give up, love unconditionally, seek the best in others, forgive, and hold onto family as a "Circle of Strength." Thank you!

You can visit www.tuellmckee.com for a complete obituary. A Celebration of Life will be held for Kaylene at her brother's home, 9425 Lawerence Dr SE, Port Orchard, WA, 98367, on Saturday, September 7th, at noon.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kaylene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.