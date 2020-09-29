Kenneth Al Hagerman



Was born May 24th, 1940 in Seattle, WA to Kathrine and Eric Hagerman. He grew up on Rolling Bay beach on Bainbridge Island. At the age of 11 he helped build the concrete bulkhead if front of all of the homes along the beach. This started his love of concrete work.



He attended and graduated from Bainbridge High school in 1958.



He went on to attend Pacific Lutheran University, but moved on to pursue a job in highway bridge building in Seattle. In his spare time, he was developing property known as Bainbridge Highlands, naming the streets after his family. He also fished commercially with his dad, Eric, in Alaska for several years after graduating high school.



While commuting on the ferry to Seattle for his bridge job, he met the love of his life, Delores Cantwell. After dating for several years, they tied the knot on August 30, 1967. They made their first home on Bainbridge Island, and eventually settled in and put down roots in a home on Sportsman's Club Road. Ken accepted the lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior in 1970.



Throughout his life he was always busy. He started his own business, "Hagerman Construction", building spec houses, doing anything having to do with concrete, which went on to include his septic tank building business, which his son, Bob eventually took over, yet he remained involved in. Eventually building two beautiful homes for his wife. The second one being the home they currently are at now, his wife's forever home. He also started a business with the first stump eater in Kitsap county. He named the business Olympic Stump Eaters.



He will be forever known as a great and successful hunter and fisherman. He said he would like that to be his legacy. He enjoyed fishing in Sitka, Alaska, and in Washington. He also thoroughly enjoyed hunting of any kind, with any type of weapon, and was successful with all of them! Dad made a huge impression on his young kids when he pointed his finger at a duck and said "BANG" and that duck fell into the pond and never came back up. What a man! He hunted a lot in Idaho in his early years, but since then, has found new, favorite territories in western Washington, from Forks to Naselle, always supplying his family with the finest wild game.



Ken had many friends, and when he made a friend, you remained a friend forever.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Delores Hagerman, his 5 children, son's Rich (Lisa), Robert (Anita), daughters Vicky Enriquez, Pam Sisk (Kenny), and Dena Lewis (Ed). 18 grandkids and 22 great grandkids. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brothers Roy & Dick, son-in-law Albert Enriquez and Granddaughter Tina Enriquez.



A church service will be held on Oct. 3 at 1pm at the Bainbridge First Baptist church on Bainbridge Island. Please come prepared for a possible outdoor service, and we kindly request that you bring, and wear your mask.



The family would like to thank the local hospice organization for their heartfelt care.



We had 53 years together my honey, I really, really miss you but I know you are not suffering anymore. I know you are with Jesus and I will join you someday. You better have your arms open and ready when I get there. I Love you forever Honey.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store